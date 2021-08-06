Roanoke County School Board votes to require masks

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board Board voted Friday to require masks for all students, staff and visitors when classes resume next week.

Members who supported the decision said it was necessary to comply with state law that requires schools to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The vote to implement the mask requirement was three to two.

“The plan we had in place on Tuesday and prior to that, I think was a very good plan,” said school board member David Linden.

But others said the county needed to comply with state law.

“As long as SB 1303 is on the book, it is the law,” said School Board member David Wymer. “And I think that from that perspective, we have to do everything we can to adhere to it.”

Opponents of the mask mandate demonstrated outside the Central Office, as school board members reconsidered the issue.

Sandra Howell has grandchildren in Roanoke County Public Schools.

“This should not be mandatory,” Howell told WDBJ7. “We should choose, whether or not we send our children to school in masks.”

Parent Charles Flora displayed a sign during the meeting which said ‘Protect our kids.’ And later he said he was happy with the vote.

“If keeping a mask on is going to help, that’s a great idea,” Flora said in an interview. “My son himself has been in a mask since he was three and half years old due to the pandemic and to him it’s second nature.”

The board also decided to expand the online classes that Roanoke County offers, so that families will have the option of virtual classes for students in all grade levels.

But parents who oppose the mask mandate say they aren’t giving up, and plan to continue pressing their opposition to the requirement.

