Steppin’ Out 2021 back in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - From music to food to arts and crafts —- there’s a little for everyone at Steppin’ Out.

“This year is special because we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary, it began back in 1981. So we’re excited to be back for our 40th event --celebrating 40 years. We also have a special exhibit with 40 years of t-shirts,” said Amelia Tuckwiller the event coordinator for Downtown Blacksburg Inc (DBI).

DBI coordinates the event almost every year.

The town expects anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people during the two-day event, bringing in lots of business to downtown and local vendors.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces the town of Blacksburg is very helpful---public works, and we have a lot of community organizations, and the tent company the music company, dumpsters porta potties. It’s a lot of moving pieces,” said Tuckwiller.

Residents says they are excited for the festival to be back after being canceled last year.

“We’re really excited to be back and bring the community back together. As a resident of the New River Valley, this is like kind of the last hurrah before all the college students come back into town, so we’re just really excited to be able to have this event,” said Tuckwiller.

Road closures are in place from 4 a.m. on Friday through 11 p.m. on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Admission and parking is free. A shuttle bus will pick up at the Chicken Hill Parking Lot near Virginia Tech and take attendees to the event.

The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can learn more about Steppin’ Out here.

