VDH reports “significant increases” in Delta variant

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a “significant increase” in the Delta variant throughout the Commonwealth.

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2), says VDH, is dominant nationwide and is the most common variant in Virginia. Doctors say the Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily as earlier strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Eighty percent of Virginia infections during the week ending July10 that were caused by a variant of concern and reported to VDH were the Delta variant, according to VDH, an increase of 45% since the week of June 19. The more infectious Delta variant is contributing to a surge of cases in Virginia.

VDH says specialized testing is required to see which variant type people have. The Delta variant has been identified in all of Virginia’s five health regions.

“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D, M.A. “We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination. There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness. I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do it for your families, your friends, your neighbors, yourself, and join the millions of others who are protected.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, infections in fully vaccinated people, also known as breakthrough infections, happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated. When the infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild, according to the CDC. But preliminary evidence suggests fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant may be infectious and might spread the virus to others.

VDH advises Virginians to:

wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated,

get fully vaccinated,

stay at least six feet from others outside of your household,

avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,

wash your hands often

stay home if you are infected with COVID-19, and

stay separate from others and get tested if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

