Victim of NW Roanoke shooting not cooperating with police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was hurt in a shooting in northwest Roanoke Friday, but he isn’t telling police much about what happened. according to police.

About 12:45 p.m. August 6, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue. Officers found a man with what they say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, indicates the incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue NW. No one has been arrested.

Police say they don’t have many details about what happened because of “the victim’s lack of cooperation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.