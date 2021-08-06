Advertisement

Victim of NW Roanoke shooting not cooperating with police

Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting on Moorman Avenue NW
Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting on Moorman Avenue NW(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was hurt in a shooting in northwest Roanoke Friday, but he isn’t telling police much about what happened. according to police.

About 12:45 p.m. August 6, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue. Officers found a man with what they say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, indicates the incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue NW. No one has been arrested.

Police say they don’t have many details about what happened because of “the victim’s lack of cooperation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested
VDH COVID Numbers 8.5.21
COVID positivity rate continues to climb in VA; Governor updates commonwealth
Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021
Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old
Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County
Fire destroys Botetourt County house
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County schools require masks for upcoming school year
Kenneth Trusty-Virginia Lottery Winner
“I feel awesome!” Franklin County farmer wins $2 million in Virginia Lottery
Roanoke County School Board approves mask mandate
Coastal low could bring rain to Southside.
Friday Midday FastCast