Virginia’s COVID positivity rate surpasses 7%, hospitalizations rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 704,664 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, August 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,845 from the 702,819 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 1,760 reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,503,629 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 9,486,377 reported Wednesday. 60.9% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 54.3% fully vaccinated. 72.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 65.4% are fully vaccinated. Friday’s numbers have not yet been released.

8,074,800 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 7.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 6.8% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 11,558 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,546 reported Thursday.

724 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 669 reported Thursday. 58,403 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

