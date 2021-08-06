WATCH LIVE: Roanoke County School Board discusses masking in schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board is holding a work session today at 11 a.m. at the Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office to discuss updates on COVID-19 and masking requirements.

The session started, with the group taking an immediate break.

There is a group of protesters outside the meeting.

Previously, the board had decided to drop mandates for the upcoming school year.

This a developing story. Continue to check into WDBJ7 for details.

