Botetourt holds fair after year’s delay

Competitors gather for judging at the Botetourt County Fair.
Competitors gather for judging at the Botetourt County Fair.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Four H-ers in Botetourt County gathered for their county fair this weekend, with competitions in all sorts of livestock for members. The fair had to be cancelled last year because of COVID, but was in full operation both Friday and Saturday.

“We were able to do a few small events for the kids and their project animals last year,” said Kate Lawrence, the Botetourt County Agriculture Extension Agent, “but they didn’t really get to get them out in front of a crowd, and that’s exciting for them because they have worked hard on them.”

“When you get down here and you’re walking around the ring, it’s just exciting, it’s fun,” Competitor Gracie Stull. “And then if they announce your name, like you’re the reserve champion or you’re champion, you get all excited or something. You just want to jump up and down, screaming, but you have to stay calm for your animal.”

Gracie’s pig, Thunderbolt, won several ribbons at the fair. It all ended this afternoon with the traditional auction, when competitors’ livestock are sold to the highest bidders.

