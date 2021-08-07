Camden Brown remembered at his funeral

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight year-old Camden Brown was laid to rest Saturday by his family, friends and community after he died from a gunshot wound Monday.

A funeral is an event no child expects to attend, especially one for a friend or a sibling.

“He touched a lot of people,” Camden Brown’s aunt, Crystal Jackson, remembered of him. “He was a great kid. He loved cars and dancing.”

But they came this Saturday, surrounded by their families and community.

“Family and friends, I’m here to encourage you to hold on to God’s unchanging hand,” said Pastor Melvin Gray of the New Covenant Living Church from the pulpit. “You may know or not, but joy will come in the morning.”

It was all too much for some who left in tears, but the packed church showed the support the family feels.

“All the family appreciates all the outpouring and love that we have received from the community,” Jackson said. “All of the donations, the condolences, everything -- everybody has really come together in our time of need.”

On a day no family ever wants to face, and one they hope no other has to.

“There are classes that can be looked up online that will show you how to keep your gun properly,” Jackson said. “This could have been prevented. This was a preventable tragedy. And we just want this to be prevented for other families and other children.”

