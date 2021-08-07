Advertisement

Cloudy and cooler today with morning rain

Rain is expected this morning for many locations to the East.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain likely this morning for areas east of the Blue Ridge
  • Cloudy and a bit cooler today across the region
  • Heat and humidity return next week

SATURDAY

A low pressure system will move up the east coast this morning keeping our region cloudy through much of the day. This will hold down high temperatures into the low/mid 80s. In addition to the clouds, the coastal system will bring rain for locations along and east of the Blue Ridge this morning into the early afternoon. There may be a few isolated afternoon showers and storms to the west, but the best rain chances will come Saturday morning to the east.

Cloudy with rain likely for some this morning.
Cloudy with rain likely for some this morning.(WDBJ Weather)

The heaviest of rainfall will likely be east of US 29.

The heaviest rainfall is expected from US 29 to the East.
The heaviest rainfall is expected from US 29 to the East.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low 90s along with increased humidity. We will see more sun and any storm chances will be limited in coverage and duration. This trend will likely continue next week with a daily chance of afternoon storms.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday and expands the MODERATE DROUGHT across the southern Shenandoah Valley. More than 90% of Virginia is considered to be ABNORMALLY DRY. Most hometowns are between 2-5″ below average in terms of rainfall for the year.

The drought expands as rain chances remain limited.
The drought expands as rain chances remain limited.(WDBJ)

Most Read

Roanoke County School Board approves mask mandate
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the incident is still under investigation.
Kayaker dies while on New River
Kenneth Trusty-Virginia Lottery Winner
“I feel awesome!” Franklin County farmer wins $2 million in Virginia Lottery
Carilion Clinic moves to yellow level visitation restrictions
Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting on Moorman Avenue NW
Victim of NW Roanoke shooting not cooperating with police

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast
A few showers and storms are possible Saturday, especially in the southeastern part of our area.
Temperatures climb with weekend rain chances
Coastal low could bring rain to Southside.
Friday Midday FastCast
Temperatures are going to soar next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday, August 6, Morning FastCast