Cloudy and cooler today with morning rain

Rain likely this morning for areas east of the Blue Ridge

Cloudy and a bit cooler today across the region

Heat and humidity return next week

SATURDAY

A low pressure system will move up the east coast this morning keeping our region cloudy through much of the day. This will hold down high temperatures into the low/mid 80s. In addition to the clouds, the coastal system will bring rain for locations along and east of the Blue Ridge this morning into the early afternoon. There may be a few isolated afternoon showers and storms to the west, but the best rain chances will come Saturday morning to the east.

The heaviest of rainfall will likely be east of US 29.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low 90s along with increased humidity. We will see more sun and any storm chances will be limited in coverage and duration. This trend will likely continue next week with a daily chance of afternoon storms.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday and expands the MODERATE DROUGHT across the southern Shenandoah Valley. More than 90% of Virginia is considered to be ABNORMALLY DRY. Most hometowns are between 2-5″ below average in terms of rainfall for the year.