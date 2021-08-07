Advertisement

Former Congressman Riggleman joins Jan. 6 Capitol Riot committee as Senior Tech. Advisor

Riggleman made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
(WDBJ) - Former 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman was appointed as Senior Technical Advisor on the committee looking into the January 6 Capitol Riot case.

Prior to his 2018 election to the House, Riggleman spent time within military intelligence.

“We can’t worry about the color of the jerseys anymore, or whether we have an R or a D next to our name,” Riggleman added.

His announcement was made with a video Friday on Twitter.

