Advertisement

Load the Bus campaign underway in Roanoke Valley

The drive will continue through tax free weekend.
Load the Bus, Salem
Load the Bus, Salem(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Load the Bus campaign is underway in the Roanoke Valley, and it’s all in an effort to send kids back to school with all the tools they need to succeed.

The program has been around for over 15 years and is a partnership between Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and Salem schools.

This weekend, all Walmart locations in the Roanoke Valley will be participating, allowing shoppers to purchase and drop off school supplies to students in need.  Organizers say that it helps get children excited to learn and equips them with the tools necessary to access the curriculum.

“There’s nothing more exciting for a young kid than a brand new backpack, brand new lunch box, brand new school supplies, and it’s just critically important that every student in our community has that feeling,” explains Curtis Hicks of Salem City Schools.

This event will continue all weekend, and it is tax free weekend in the state of Virginia.

Donations can be dropped off in a donation bin inside the stores or at a school bus outside.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested
VDH COVID Numbers 8.5.21
COVID positivity rate continues to climb in VA; Governor updates commonwealth
Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021
Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old
Roanoke County School Board approves mask mandate
Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County
Fire destroys Botetourt County house

Latest News

Benda is sworn in Friday.
New Lynchburg city manager sworn in
Veterans gather at Monument Terrace Friday to hold a Purple Heart ceremony.
Purple Heart recipients honored at Monument Terrace
Cave Spring FFE Fall 2021 Look
Cave Spring FFE Fall 2021 Look
The backpacks are handed out Friday.
Jubilee Family Development Center gives school supplies to area kids