Load the Bus campaign underway in Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Load the Bus campaign is underway in the Roanoke Valley, and it’s all in an effort to send kids back to school with all the tools they need to succeed.

The program has been around for over 15 years and is a partnership between Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and Salem schools.

This weekend, all Walmart locations in the Roanoke Valley will be participating, allowing shoppers to purchase and drop off school supplies to students in need. Organizers say that it helps get children excited to learn and equips them with the tools necessary to access the curriculum.

“There’s nothing more exciting for a young kid than a brand new backpack, brand new lunch box, brand new school supplies, and it’s just critically important that every student in our community has that feeling,” explains Curtis Hicks of Salem City Schools.

This event will continue all weekend, and it is tax free weekend in the state of Virginia.

Donations can be dropped off in a donation bin inside the stores or at a school bus outside.

