Man shot Friday night, Roanoke Police search for answers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital by his own means Friday night with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

Roanoke Police went to speak with the victim, but were not able to gather much information following the man’s limited cooperation.

Police say anonymous help can be relayed at 540-344-8500 or by sending a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”) regarding the case.

