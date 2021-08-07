Pipeline opponents urge state regulators to exercise new authority

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say they continue to document problems with erosion and sediment controls along the project right-of-way.

And they are urging state regulators to exercise new oversight authority approved by the General Assembly.

During a news conference this week in Roanoke, opponents played videos from Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County, where they say sediment was reaching nearby streams.

“Whatever they’ve done with the erosion sediment controls is not enough,” said Freeda Cathcart. “It’s not working. And we have new laws in place to give our government the power to protect our water and endangered species, and we need them to use it.”

Cathcart said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality should issue a stop work order.

Natalie Cox, spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline provided the following response:

“It is disappointing, but not surprising, to see fossil fuel opposition groups utilize this type of public forum to mischaracterize erosion and sediment control measures on the MVP right-of-way. At the latest State Water Control Board meeting, VADEQ staff acknowledged receiving complaints about erosion and sedimentation on the right-of-way and, after investigating, reported no compliance issues in that reporting period.”

“Opponents of natural gas infrastructure have routinely used news conferences, letters to state and federal agencies, and social media events to push inaccurate information based on flawed methodologies and assumptions, justifying their opposition and supporting their policy agenda. We are committed to building this important project safely and responsibly, and we hope all parties will operate in good faith when discussing the complexities of construction processes and as we strive to achieve our shared goal of protecting the environment.”

“The MVP team appreciates the expertise and oversight of state agencies as we continue to ensure our environmental protection measures are held to the highest standards of compliance.”

