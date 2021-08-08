Advertisement

Bedford County Schools to require masks during new school year

Students return on August 11.
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(BCPS Facebook Page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Schools announced on Sunday that all students, employees and visitors are to wear masks until further notice regardless of being vaccinated.

The move pertains to all upcoming open houses, orientations and other gatherings this week.

The Board will further discuss school health and safety during their next meeting on August 12.

August 11 is the students’ first day back.

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 8, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Funeral for Camden Brown
Botetourt County Fair 2021
