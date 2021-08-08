Bedford County Schools to require masks during new school year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Schools announced on Sunday that all students, employees and visitors are to wear masks until further notice regardless of being vaccinated.

The move pertains to all upcoming open houses, orientations and other gatherings this week.

The Board will further discuss school health and safety during their next meeting on August 12.

August 11 is the students’ first day back.

