Big Lick Comic Con at the Berglund Center

Cosplayers walk through the dealers' room at the Big Lick Comic Con.
Cosplayers walk through the dealers' room at the Big Lick Comic Con.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was the second day of the Big Lick Comic Con there, the first chance to really put on the event since the pandemic, and Sunday was cosplay day.

Characters from movies, comic books and anime joined collectors, concessionaires, artists, and Hollywood stars as fans enjoyed getting together.

”I think Sunday is so special because we do the cosplay competition,” said J.D. Sutphin, Creative Director & Owner of the comic con. “So folks that might not be into the comics and stuff as much, but you might love the movies, you’re going to see movie quality costumes just walking beside you looking at action figures. It’s really something special.”

Sunday was the comic con’s last day, so you’ll have to wait until spring for your next chance.

