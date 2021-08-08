Advertisement

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach Bobby Bowden applauds following a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who won more than 350 games and built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties with two national championships has died. He was 91.

Bobby’s son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home surrounded by his family early Sunday morning. Florida State also announced the news on social media.

Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that his family later said was pancreatic cancer. He had been treated for prostate cancer more than a decade ago.

With charm and wit, Bowden piled up 357 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season.

___

AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Alabama and former AP Sports Deputy Editor John Affleck contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 2:00 am.
No injuries reported in early-morning Botetourt Co. house fire
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the incident is still under investigation.
Kayaker dies while on New River
Covington Police Officer Jacob Tolley rescued a neighbor from danger as her house began to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Covington Police Officer saves woman as house begins to catch fire
Kenneth Trusty-Virginia Lottery Winner
“I feel awesome!” Franklin County farmer wins $2 million in Virginia Lottery
Surveillance photo of Wards Road Bank of America robber in Lynchburg
Police search for Lynchburg bank robber after new attempt Saturday morning

Latest News

A 29-year-old officer was fatally wounded in a traffic stop shooting.
RAW: Chicago officers line street during procession for fallen colleague
Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and...
Girl, 4, fatally shot after another child finds gun in Chicago home
Police say a child found the gun that a visiting family member had inside a bag.
Chicago girl, 4, dead after she was accidentally shot by another child
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting