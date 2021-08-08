Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection to Friday bank robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three suspects were arrested in connection to Friday’s robbery of the Bank of America on Wards Road.

The following three individuals were charged with robbery.

Lazaros Cardenas, 39 of Richmond

Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56 of Madison Heights

Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54 of Lynchburg

Cardenas was charged with the attempted robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road on Saturday.

Contact 434-455-6166 with help regarding the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.