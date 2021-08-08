Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following shooting on Orange Avenue NE

Contact 540-344-8500 with help regarding the case.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot in the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE early Sunday morning.

He was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-serious injuries, according to Roanoke Police.

The victim refrained from aiding the case and details are limited.

No suspects were located, and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”).

