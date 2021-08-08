Man taken to hospital following shooting on Orange Avenue NE
Contact 540-344-8500 with help regarding the case.
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot in the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE early Sunday morning.
He was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-serious injuries, according to Roanoke Police.
The victim refrained from aiding the case and details are limited.
No suspects were located, and no arrests were made.
Contact 540-344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”).
