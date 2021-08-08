Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project launches African American History tour in Harrisonburg

The Dallard-Newman home in Harrisonburg, one of the sites on the tour.
The Dallard-Newman home in Harrisonburg, one of the sites on the tour.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This weekend, the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project kicked off their Roots Run Deep Tour, a self guided walking tour that highlights African American history in Harrisonburg.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has been working on the tour for a year. It’s the first in a series of tours throughout the valley that will give a glimpse into the lives of African Americans in the area throughout history.

The tour highlights 24 sites of significance around the Friendly City and shows the importance that African Americans played in the city’s development.

“Through this research and through this tour I can now see the footprints of my ancestors throughout the city and see that we were an intricate part of making Harrisonburg the city that it is,” said Monica Robinson, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.

The tour includes the homes and businesses of several of the cities first African American property owners.

You can learn more about the sites on the tour and where to pick up a brochure here.

