Small retailers saw few customers looking for tax free sales

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The tax free weekend draws folks to the mall or big retailers like Target to stock up on school supplies and other items on the list.

But on the streets of towns like Lexington, lined with small, locally owned retailers, is it making much of a difference?

“I would say the traffic hasn’t been any different than our average weekend,” said Anna Cohen, the manager at Walkabout Outfitters.

There, they even put out a sign about it, but the general reaction is that customers didn’t know.

“But no,” Cohen said. “It seems like people are blissfully unaware.”

“No, they don’t seem to be aware,” said Cat McSwain.

In her Clover boutique, just around the corner, customers are pleased to find their clothes will cost that much less.

“When I tell them, when they come in, if they’re not sure, I let them know that the clothing is part of the tax free weekend,” McSwain said, “and the sales tax here in Lexington is 5.3 percent, and that’s just an automatic discount.”

“They’re pleasantly surprised to not have to pay tax, I should say,” Cohen agreed.

And while these retailers think a lack of outreach may be at the heart of it

“I didn’t really see it in any kind of an advertising around,” McSwain said.

It may just be that customers are out at the mall for school supplies.

“People walking through downtown who don’t necessarily have kids at home and aren’t thinking about school supplies and getting the kids outfitted for back to school aren’t thinking about tax free weekend,” Cohen said.

