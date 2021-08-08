Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after Christiansburg domestic case

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2021
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A male subject was shot Saturday night after beginning to cut a female subject when he was holding her at knifepoint during a domestic case, according to Christiansburg Police.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the home Saturday night.

When on scene in the 500 block of Gold Drive, authorities attempted to negotiate with the subject but to no resolution, leading one shot to be fired.

The male subject was hit and airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries. The female was taken to LewisGale Montgomery with serious injuries following the male subject’s attack.

The Virginia State Police are handling the case.

