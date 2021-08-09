2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two children were killed, and three other family members injured, after a large house fire in Chesterfield, early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home on Flynn Road in North Chesterfield just before 4 a.m.

Officials say one child died at the scene, and another died on the way to the hospital. A third child is currently in critical condition.

The adults inside were also injured, with the woman in critical condition.

A family member told NBC12 that a husband and wife live in the home with three children, all under the age of 10 years old. One of the children is said to be only about two months old. One of the children uses a wheelchair.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss, and that heavy damage to the upstairs is hindering their investigation.

“There’s a lot of damage upstairs. The floors are unstable,” said Lieutenant Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire. “We’re going to have to stabilize the flooring to continue the investigation.”

A neighbor who lives across the street told NBC12 she did not hear the fire this morning and is devastated to learn two kids died.

Another woman who lives next door to the house told NBC12 she considers herself to be a grandmother to the children.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Lt. Mitchell says their crews will stay on scene for several hours as they look into what caused the fire.

