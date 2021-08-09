Abingdon schools add extra security after attempted extortion

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Out of an abundance of caution, added Abingdon Police officers will be at schools on Monday and throughout the week after an attempted extortion was brought to their attention.

A juvenile told Abingdon Police that a suspect used Snapchat and threatened to harm the victim’s family and school.

The threats are being diligently evaluated by authorities. Abingdon Police believe there is no danger to any school.

Chief Holbrook went on to say, “I commend the victim for having the courage to report this incident. I encourage parents to continuously monitor and educate their children about the dangers of being online.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.