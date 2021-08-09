Carroll County schools putting mask mandate into place; back-to-school bash led to exposure

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carroll County Public Schools will require the wearing of masks for students, staff and visitors to begin the 2021-2022 school year.

School officials say the decision is based on guidance and recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health, the Mount Rogers Health District, local health district officials, the Virginia Department of Education and the Center for Disease Control. It’s also in line with the regulations set forth in Senate Bill 1303 reinforced by the Governor’s statements August 5, 2021.

The mandate begins Wednesday, August 11.

School division officials and the Carroll County Health Department are informing parents and guardians that a group of high school students who attended the Back to School Bash Thursday, August 5, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The students had direct exposure with the community attending the event.

According to a statement from school officials, “If you or your child attended the Back to School Bash on Thursday and participated in any of the events run by high school students, we recommend monitoring for symptoms, wearing a mask for 14 days in all public settings, staying home if you develop symptoms, and getting tested 5-7 days after the event or sooner if you develop symptoms. If you are fully vaccinated you should be tested 3-5 days after the exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result. If you would like your child to be tested before starting school on Wednesday, August 11th please reach out to your child’s school nurse and they can arrange testing.”

Carroll County considers itself in high transmission for the virus, as indicated by the local metrics on community transmission on the Virginia Department of Health website.

