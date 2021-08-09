Dabney S. Lancaster Community College prepares for fall as it looks for a new name

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The campus of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is a quiet place right now.

They don’t start classes until August 23rd.

“We will be better than where we were last fall, where it will not just be completely remote,” explained DSLCC President John Rainone.

But masks will be required, and vaccinations recommended.

“Now we all strongly encourage that, ok?” Rainone said. “And we are actually offering vaccination clinics on our campus the first week of campus.”

Meanwhile, the question of what to call the school continues.

“We received 437 recommendations of names,” Rainone said, “and we quickly went through them and narrowed the names down to 167.”

A task simplified by some names having multiple suggestions.

A committee of 25 now reviews the offerings to narrow it to five choices for the school’s board.

“This is certainly an important process,” Rainone said. “It’s important to not only the future of the college but to the community that we serve.”

Something that is constantly on his mind.

“We’ve actually had some people who have asked: do we need the word community?” he said. “And the answer is absolutely.”

Because, as communities come out of the pandemic, he says it’s institutions like Dabney Lancaster, whatever name ends up on the banners, that will make the difference.

”Every community college in the country right now needs to be at the table to help with this workforce crisis,” said Rainone.

