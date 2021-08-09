Advertisement

Franklin Co. authorities looking for missing boy

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Landon Allen Wade, 16, was reported missing Sunday and was last reported seen at 261 Sunrise Road in Rocky Mount.

He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Landon has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last reported seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and red Nike sneakers.

If you have any information regarding Landon or his whereabouts, contact the FCSO at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man allegedly holding woman at knifepoint
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Abingdon schools add extra security after attempted extortion

Latest News

Alisa Tasler, new Radford University softball coach
Radford University hires veteran softball coach
Load The Bus FOLO
Organizers grateful for Load the Bus supply drive donations
Cafeterias Prep for Back-to-School
Cafeterias Prep for Back-to-School
Schools prepare to welcome students back to cafeterias
Schools prepare to welcome students back to cafeterias