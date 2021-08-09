Franklin County introduces new ‘Marcus Alert’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will utilize a new form of notification to reduce negative encounters between its department and people experiencing behavioral health emergencies.

Marcus Alert forms are available for people with behavior health illnesses, developmental or intellectual disabilities or brain injuries. Citizens, or legal guardians, can provide emergency information to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on how to help should a crisis occur.

The information is saved in a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center database.

Contact 540-483-3000 to add your information to the Marcus Alert database.

