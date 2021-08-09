Advertisement

Gearharts kicks off ‘Create a Chocolate’ contest for 20th anniversary

Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts Fine Chocolates(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Gearharts Fine Chocolates is holding a contest, looking for one person to brainstorm and design a new flavor for its 20th anniversary.

The winner will work alongside owner and chocolatier Tim Gearhart in the shop to bring the creation to life, and will also get 12 boxes of treats for free.

“It’s a blank canvas, and they’re going to get to submit their idea,” Gearhart said. “Trust me, over 20 years I’ve heard lots of ideas from folks so this is your chance.”

Gearharts is also planning to sell the chocolates as a special during the week of the annual Open House in September. The winner will be involved in the recipe development and input on the name and packaging, as well.

The owner is reminding everyone to make sure they don’t submit a flavor they already make at the shop.

Submissions are due August 16. If you want to submit your idea or learn more about the rules, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man allegedly holding woman at knifepoint
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. deputies looking for missing boy

Latest News

Parents, teachers, and students in Pittsylvania County protest against new mask mandate
Early Childhood Education Brought Together VA 2021
Early Childhood Education Brought Together VA 2021
Freedom Rally Pittsylvania County Schools 2021
Freedom Rally Pittsylvania County Schools 2021
A Look To 2021 Touch-A-Truck NRV
A Look To 2021 Touch-A-Truck NRV
Happy Day looks out from her play tunnel at the library.
Happy Day the bunny gets a permanent home