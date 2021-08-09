Grown Here at Home: Busy wedding season for Thornfield Farm

BOTETOURT CO. Va. (WDBJ) - The flower fields are full at Thornfield Farm in Botetourt County, and so is their calendar. Their flowers are in high demand now that many are able to have their weddings.

“We have been really busy. We were pretty well-booked up last year, and then with the pandemic, we understandably had a lot of postponements and cancellations. We’ve been picking all those up this year and we’ve also had a bunch of additional weddings come in. The last six weeks we’ve done a wedding every Saturday. We have a little bit of a break now, but then we have a bunch more in the fall,” explained Susanna Thornton, owner of Thornfield Farm.

They grow all kinds of flowers on the farm.

“The lisianthus are always a really popular wedding flower because they are like the rose without thorns,” Susanna said.

Her specialty is creating one-of-a-kind arrangements to fit each couple’s style.

“It’s not going to be your typical grocery store bouquet. It’s going to have a little bit of everything, and almost all of our stuff is native, and they are good for the pollinators; so we have bees and butterflies and that just contributes to the farm as a whole.

There’s been lots of work to do, but they live for it at Thornfield.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a little bit of joy just getting to spread all of our flowers,” Susanna said.

Susanna says their calendar is filling up fast. They’re already booking weddings for next year. If you’d like Thornfield to be a part of your special day, check out thorfieldfarm.com and get in touch with Susanna.

