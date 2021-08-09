Happy Day the bunny gets a permanent home

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The library has welcomed back a friend in the childrens’ reading area.

Happy Day, the rabbit, visited with the kids during the library’s summer Tales and Tails reading program.

She was a big hit with the kids and the grown ups in charge, and so they have arranged for Happy Day to take up permanent residence in the library, where she remains a popular attraction.

”We did. We bent to the pressure,” said Carol Jones, the Youth Services Librarian. “But also we missed her so much, so we decided to take her on, and the kids were so happy. And we’re happy.”

No word yet on her reading habits.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.