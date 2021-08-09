Advertisement

Hazy, hot and humid with a few storms

80s and 90s return with daily storm chances
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Typical summer heat this week
  • Afternoon storm chances return

MONDAY - TUESDAY

For the start of the week a typical summer pattern is expected with highs in the 80s and 90s and partly cloudy skies. With the heat and humidity being so high we cant rule out isolated storm chances for the afternoon/evening hours. The best chances will likely be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Feels like temps will reach into the mid 90s all week.
Feels like temps will reach into the mid 90s all week.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

The heat and humidity will continues for the rest of the week with afternoon highs above average with high humidity. We will be watching a slow moving front to our northwest. Many models have this front moving closer by Friday allowing for better chances and coverage of afternoon/evening storms. At this time there is a lot of uncertainty, but it will be something to watch.

A slow moving front could bring better storm chances later this week.
A slow moving front could bring better storm chances later this week.(WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday and expands the MODERATE DROUGHT across the southern Shenandoah Valley. More than 90% of Virginia is considered to be ABNORMALLY DRY. Most hometowns are between 2-5″ below average in terms of rainfall for the year.

The drought expands as rain chances remain limited.
The drought expands as rain chances remain limited.(WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

After a historic start and a lull in July the tropics have fired up again. At the time there are two systems being watched by The National Hurricane Center. Fred would be the next name on the list. Here is a look at the 5 day outlook:

Two disturbances could develop in the upcoming week.
Two disturbances could develop in the upcoming week.(WDBJ Weather)

