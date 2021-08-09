Lynchburg Police looking for three men involved in armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for multiple people involved in an armed robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming.

Officers responded to the business at 1990 Fort Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday for the report of an armed robbery. They were advised that three men armed with a handgun entered the store and took money from customers and the business before running away.

The men are described as Black and in their early 20s.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information can call Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here.

