Man arrested for Craig County murder

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Craig County man has been arrested for a murder that took place Friday.

Virginia State Police say Jeremiah C. Bradshaw, 29, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Bradshaw is being held without bond at the Alleghany County Regional Jail.

Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. August 6, when there was a fight between Bradshaw and Christopher B. Broughman, 28 of Covington at Bradshaw’s home in the 9600 block of Barbours Creek Road. Bradshaw shot Broughman during that fight, according to police, who say they have recovered the revolver used in the shooting.

Broughman died at the scene.

The investigation includes the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Craig County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force also responded to the scene.

