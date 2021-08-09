Advertisement

Organizers grateful for Load the Bus supply drive donations

Load The Bus FOLO
Load The Bus FOLO(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, school officials across the Roanoke Valley begin unloading buses full of school supplies that were donated over the weekend.

The annual Load the Bus program is a school supply drive that provides class materials to children in need across the area. All Walmart locations in the Roanoke Valley participated in the drive by having designated bins and buses where shoppers could donate supplies ranging from pencils and paper to lunch boxes and tissues. After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, organizers say they are extremely pleased with the donations received, even before tallying the final count.

“Tough to tell right now because everything is in boxes. Once we get everything out and we have our counts, we’ll kind of get a better handle as to whether we think that it was better than 2019 or not. We’re pretty full right now, so it’s looking promising,” notes Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools.

Official numbers for the donation drive will be revealed to the school board in the coming weeks. The Load the Bus campaign benefits students in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem school systems

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man allegedly holding woman at knifepoint
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Abingdon schools add extra security after attempted extortion

Latest News

Alisa Tasler, new Radford University softball coach
Radford University hires veteran softball coach
Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. authorities looking for missing boy
Cafeterias Prep for Back-to-School
Cafeterias Prep for Back-to-School
Schools prepare to welcome students back to cafeterias
Schools prepare to welcome students back to cafeterias