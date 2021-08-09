Organizers grateful for Load the Bus supply drive donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, school officials across the Roanoke Valley begin unloading buses full of school supplies that were donated over the weekend.

The annual Load the Bus program is a school supply drive that provides class materials to children in need across the area. All Walmart locations in the Roanoke Valley participated in the drive by having designated bins and buses where shoppers could donate supplies ranging from pencils and paper to lunch boxes and tissues. After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, organizers say they are extremely pleased with the donations received, even before tallying the final count.

“Tough to tell right now because everything is in boxes. Once we get everything out and we have our counts, we’ll kind of get a better handle as to whether we think that it was better than 2019 or not. We’re pretty full right now, so it’s looking promising,” notes Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools.

Official numbers for the donation drive will be revealed to the school board in the coming weeks. The Load the Bus campaign benefits students in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem school systems

