Parents, teachers, and students in Pittsylvania County protest against new mask mandate

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools had their decision to make optional inside of their school buildings was overruled by the state last week. On Monday morning parents, teachers, and students protested saying they feel as if their freedom to choose is being taken away.

“I chose not to wear a mask, and I am being forced to wear one which I think is not right,” said Jessica Saunders, 7th grader at Gretna Middle School.

Saunders says wearing a mask poses challenges for students.

“It’s hard to wear a mask and focus I feel like, I kind of feel like I am being trapped away and you’re not getting to see anybody’s face,” said Saunders.

After Governor Northam reiterated that state law required schools to follow CDC guidelines for in person learning, Pittsylvania County Schools changed their policy to make mask mandatory.

“They are being put in a place where they could face legal consequences or lose funding, and I absolutely feel for them, they can’t be out here they are in a place where they cannot do this,” said Gretna Middle School teacher Sarah Jerose and organizer of the protest.

Jerose says many people who chose to not wear mask were excited to return to school this year, that all changed last week.

“We got the news on Friday, and all over Facebook, friends of mine just crying saying they do not want to go to school and it just broke my heart because it is not right,” said Jerose.

Jerose says she’s not against students wearing mask, but it should only be a choice. Even with the tension on the topic, she’s hoping for a great first day of school on Tuesday.

“I hope we are going to have a great day back, I hope kids come in with their smile, either mask on or off,” said Jerose.

