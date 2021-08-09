Advertisement

Radford University hires veteran softball coach

Alisa Tasler, new Radford University softball coach
Alisa Tasler, new Radford University softball coach(Radford Athletics)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ/Radford U Release) - Radford Athletics has hired Alisa Tasler as the tenth head coach in the history of the Highlanders’ softball program.

Director of Athletics Robert Lineburg made the announcement Monday morning. 

Tasler comes to the New River Valley from Concord University, where she spent the last ten seasons in the same role.

“We are thrilled that Alisa Tasler is our new softball coach,” said Lineburg. “She has done an excellent job as the head coach at Concord University leading that program to new heights. She has tremendous experience as a head coach and she has great passion for the game of softball. We are very excited about the future of Highlander Softball.”

While leading the Concord Mountain Lions, Tasler compiled an overall record of 247-228 and guided 18 players to all-conference honors, as well as five all-region selections. The program earned its first ever All-American in 2015 and earned another in 2018, both under Tasler’s watch.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity,” said Tasler. “I would also like to give a special thank you to Robert Lineburg and all members of the hiring committee. I am very excited to get started with the new team this year, and I look forward to many successful years in the future!”

