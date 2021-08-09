Roanoke fireman finishes 6th in Great Race vintage car competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fighting fires may be his day job, but for one Roanoke fireman, his hobby takes him across the country in style.

“The Great Race is a time precision race for vintage cars, 1974 and older,” explains Lt. Josh Hull of the Roanoke Fire Department. “[This year] we started in San Antonio, Texas; there’s nine states, came up through Kentucky, West Virginia, Galax, Virginia, and ended in Greenville, South Carolina.”

More than 100 teams from across the country try to match the pace that has been set by Great Race organizers along the same path a year in advance of the event. This means it’s not a race for speed, and competitors must follow instructions precisely and do a number of calculations over their 9-day journey to match the pace time as closely as possible.

“It’s kind of rough on us because we have an open wheel, open cockpit. So, we’re open to the elements,” adds Lt. Hull. “When you get in a car that old, they have their own personalities. You actually have to drive these cars. Being precise, keeping a speed because we don’t have cruise control. And when you get to the top 10, you’re talking everybody is within 20 seconds of each other.”

The finishes aren’t the only things that are close.

“A lot of the cars we race are museum-quality cars. People don’t get to see these cars usually in the general public. It’s a traveling circus crossing the United States, but we’re all a real right knit group and we really call each other family,” he says.

Lt. Hull and his team finished one minute and two seconds off pace over the course of 9 days, warning them 6th place honors. Although, he isn’t in it for the awards. To him, the competition is about admiring the past, and passing it on to the future.

“We see the United States what it looked like before the interstate system. We get to experience some of the most beautiful National Parks that this country has to offer. It’s just an amazing opportunity to get to do something like this.”

He and his team are already gearing up for next year’s race from Rhode Island to Fargo, North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.