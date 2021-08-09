Search on for Pittsylvania County tractor thief
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a tractor thief.
Deputies were called Sunday, August 9, to a home on Cobbs Knob Road in Axton. Sometime between 8:30 and 10 a.m. that day, someone stole a 2016 Kubota L5460 tractor. The tractor is orange with a large asphalt brush on the front and a scrape blade on the rear.
Shortly after the theft, the tractor was seen being driven on Cobbs Knob Road by what appeared to be a Black male. With the tractor was an older model Dodge Dakota pickup, possibly dark blue, driven by a what appeared to be a white male, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 911 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.
