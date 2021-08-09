Advertisement

Search on for Pittsylvania County tractor thief

Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft
Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a tractor thief.

Deputies were called Sunday, August 9, to a home on Cobbs Knob Road in Axton. Sometime between 8:30 and 10 a.m. that day, someone stole a 2016 Kubota L5460 tractor. The tractor is orange with a large asphalt brush on the front and a scrape blade on the rear.

Shortly after the theft, the tractor was seen being driven on Cobbs Knob Road by what appeared to be a Black male. With the tractor was an older model Dodge Dakota pickup, possibly dark blue, driven by a what appeared to be a white male, according to deputies.

Surveillance Photo: Truck Seen as Possible Part of Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft
Surveillance Photo: Truck Seen as Possible Part of Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 911 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

