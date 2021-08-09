Touch-A-Truck NRV back on Saturday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids can grab a fun-filled day of honking horns, blaring sirens and exploring various vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck NRV experience on Saturday.

Firetrucks, police vehicles, dump trucks, construction vehicles and more will be joined by food trucks and a raffle for a custom-built playhouse.

Admission to Touch-A-Truck NRV is $2 each or $5 for a family (valid for up to four attendees), with children two and under being free.

The day runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Uptown Christiansburg in the back parking lot (782 New River Road). A horn and siren-free portion of the day will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those with sensitive ears to enjoy.

