Advertisement

Touch-A-Truck NRV back on Saturday

Touch-A-Truck-Event
Touch-A-Truck-Event
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids can grab a fun-filled day of honking horns, blaring sirens and exploring various vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck NRV experience on Saturday.

Firetrucks, police vehicles, dump trucks, construction vehicles and more will be joined by food trucks and a raffle for a custom-built playhouse.

Admission to Touch-A-Truck NRV is $2 each or $5 for a family (valid for up to four attendees), with children two and under being free.

The day runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Uptown Christiansburg in the back parking lot (782 New River Road). A horn and siren-free portion of the day will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those with sensitive ears to enjoy.

To learn more, visit the Touch-A-Truck NRV website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man allegedly holding woman at knifepoint
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. deputies looking for missing boy

Latest News

Great Race Roanoke
Roanoke fireman finishes 6th in Great Race vintage car competition
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County introduces new ‘Marcus Alert’
Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft
Search on for Pittsylvania County tractor thief