Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames

The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As devastating wildfires tear through the west, Virginia is stepping up to help put out the flames.

The Virginia Department of Forestry announced Monday, August 9, that 39 personnel members have accepted assignments to help crews on the fire lines or as support staff.

“Virginians are able to help not only Virginians back home but other western states across the nation, and build our skill sets to be better fire managers back home and help those in need,” VDOF Spokesperson David Houttekier said.

Despite its small numbers, VDOF has been able to help in many states, including Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

“We have a small workforce and very proud, very humbled by many of our state employees stepping up to the plate to help others in need,” Houttekier said.

He says the work is hard, but it helps train firefighters to put out flames in Virginia.

“It’s normally at least a 14-day assignment, up to 16 hour days,” Houttekier said. “Grueling, hot work, and we provide a specialized skill set in order to help mitigate the fire dangers.”

VDOF has sent 62 workers to 31 fires in 10 different states. Another 20-person crew will be sent out this week and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man allegedly holding woman at knifepoint
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery
Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. deputies looking for missing boy

Latest News

Great Race Roanoke
Roanoke fireman finishes 6th in Great Race vintage car competition
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County introduces new ‘Marcus Alert’
Pittsylvania County Tractor Theft
Search on for Pittsylvania County tractor thief
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder