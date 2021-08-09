Virginia Tech athletic director signs contract extension

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock has signed a contract extension that keeps him on the job through June 2029.

Babcock was first appointed to the post January 24, 2014.

“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”

“During the interview process nearly eight years ago, I shared with the selection committee that Virginia Tech was the best job in the country,” Babcock said. “That sentiment hasn’t changed, my connection to Tech and Blacksburg has gotten even stronger. I’m honored to be a Hokie, there’s nowhere I’d rather be, this is my home. I’m thrilled to work for Dr. Sands and our Board of Visitors. Our alignment is strong and we are just starting to hit our stride and achieve at never-before-achieved levels. Our success starts with our head coaches and the talented student-athletes they are able to recruit. This is collectively the best group of coaches and athletic administrators that I’ve ever worked with in my career. I’m thankful for all of them and it speaks to what we can achieve when we all work together as Hokies.”

