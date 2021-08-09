Advertisement

Virginia Tech athletic director signs contract extension

Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock
Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock(Virginia Tech Athletics)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock has signed a contract extension that keeps him on the job through June 2029.

Babcock was first appointed to the post January 24, 2014.

“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”

“During the interview process nearly eight years ago, I shared with the selection committee that Virginia Tech was the best job in the country,” Babcock said. “That sentiment hasn’t changed, my connection to Tech and Blacksburg has gotten even stronger. I’m honored to be a Hokie, there’s nowhere I’d rather be, this is my home. I’m thrilled to work for Dr. Sands and our Board of Visitors. Our alignment is strong and we are just starting to hit our stride and achieve at never-before-achieved levels. Our success starts with our head coaches and the talented student-athletes they are able to recruit. This is collectively the best group of coaches and athletic administrators that I’ve ever worked with in my career. I’m thankful for all of them and it speaks to what we can achieve when we all work together as Hokies.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg police shoot man holding woman at knifepoint Saturday
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting on Orange Avenue NE
The small casket of Camden Brown rests in the church during his funeral.
Camden Brown remembered at his funeral
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery

Latest News

Players from the United States react after winning the gold medal in women's volleyball at the...
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title