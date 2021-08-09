Advertisement

With budget approval, state lawmakers turn to judicial vacancies

A special session of the Virginia General Assembly continues with the selection of judges for an expanded Court of Appeals.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia General Assembly approved a budget compromise Monday, agreeing on a plan for more than $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

But their work isn’t done.

Now lawmakers are turning their attention to several vacancies on the expanded Court of Appeals and controversy involving the selection of potential candidates.

During Monday’s floor session in the State Senate, Republicans objected to being excluded from the process.

“To have it said on this floor that the Democratic nominees have already been selected, and they will be the only ones that are interviewed, is pretty galling,” said Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.). “And I think it’s below this chamber.”

“I would ask that you take a look at these candidates in the next 24 hours,” countered Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax). “Go to the interviews, ask them the tough questions and make up your mind, whether or not you think they can represent the people of the Commonwealth on the Court of Appeals.”

The House and Senate hope to fill the vacancies on Tuesday.

