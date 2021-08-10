Centra updates visitor restrictions

(WDBJ) - Beginning Monday, August 16, all Centra hospitals will limit visitors to one at a time per non-COVID adult patient.

The hospital says an increase of people with COVID-19 being treated led to the adjustment for the safety of caregivers and patients. The visitor may be switched during the patient’s stay.

Professional doulas and clergy are not counted against the number.

There are a few exceptions to this move:

“Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby units will allow one care partner and one visitor

• End of life/compassion care will allow two visitors

• Both parents may accompany pediatric/minor patients

• Emergency Department visitors will be limited to one designated visitor

This ONE visitor per patient;

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any building

• Will be expected to comply to CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit.”

Prior to arriving, visitors should check for updates on the Centra website.

