Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on Tuesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child who was left in a car died on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield after a child was left in a car and found unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Bureau are responding.

No additional details were immediately released.

According to Kids and Car Safety, this is the first child in Virginia this year to die after being left in a car and the 12th nationwide.

Temperatures in Springfield reached into the 90s on Tuesday.

