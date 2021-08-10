Advertisement

Fall fire potential fuels concern

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s dry and getting drier, and that means the Virginia Department of Forestry is keeping a close eye on area woodlands.

A brush fire this week in Roanoke, and other recent fires in Bath and Bedford Counties are typical for this time of year. But Regional Forester Chris Thomsen says he’s more concerned with a forecast that calls for above normal fire potential this fall.

“What concerns us most is how long this pattern will last,” Thomsen told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning. “And right now, long-range predictions by the National Weather Service are talking that this fall could be drier than normal. And if this fall is drier than normal, once the leaves fall off the trees and everything turns brown, we could have more fire activity in October and November. And some of those fires could be much larger and more difficult to handle.”

Thomsen said the region needs about six inches of rain to saturate the soil, and he hopes we will see some tropical moisture in the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
Roanoke Brush Fire-Johnson and 30th NW
Crews extinguish brush fire in Roanoke

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges
City Schools Concerns Back To Classes
City Schools Concerns Back To Classes
Man Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit And Crash
Man Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit And Crash
Boost To Danville Businesses Nearing
Boost To Danville Businesses Nearing