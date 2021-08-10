Fall fire potential fuels concern

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s dry and getting drier, and that means the Virginia Department of Forestry is keeping a close eye on area woodlands.

A brush fire this week in Roanoke, and other recent fires in Bath and Bedford Counties are typical for this time of year. But Regional Forester Chris Thomsen says he’s more concerned with a forecast that calls for above normal fire potential this fall.

“What concerns us most is how long this pattern will last,” Thomsen told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning. “And right now, long-range predictions by the National Weather Service are talking that this fall could be drier than normal. And if this fall is drier than normal, once the leaves fall off the trees and everything turns brown, we could have more fire activity in October and November. And some of those fires could be much larger and more difficult to handle.”

Thomsen said the region needs about six inches of rain to saturate the soil, and he hopes we will see some tropical moisture in the next several weeks.

