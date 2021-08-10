Franklin County receives 2 Virginia Association of Counties awards

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Association of Counties has recognized one local county for two innovative projects.

Franklin County has received awards for its 24/7 Library at Summit View Business Park and for the River of Lights event.

The awards recognize excellence in local government programs. The library allows full-time access to reading materials for the community, while the River of Lights is a night-time tubing event that began this summer as a way to implement social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials say both have served as a draw for people to visit not just Franklin County, but also the state.

“We were really targeting people just here in the county, but we had people from all over the state come out. In fact, we had people from 15 different states come out and experience the River of Lights,” says Paul Chapman, Franklin County Parks and Recreation director.

“[The library] provides an access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that my buildings cannot do. It lets some remote areas access here, rather than traveling further into the downtown area, or one of our remote sites at the Westlake area, for a bricks and mortar branch of the library,” adds Wayne Keith, Mobile Media Services Manager with Franklin County Library.

There were 102 submissions for the recognition with 30 programs receiving awards.

