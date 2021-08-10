Hazy, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

Dangerous heat index WED-THU

Afternoon storm chances

Tropical Storm Fred could be developing

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Expect a muggy start to the day with the sunrise temperatures around 70°. Since the heat and humidity will be so high we can’t rule out isolated storm chances during the afternoon/evening hours. The best chances will likely be along and west of the Blue Ridge between 2 p.m. and 7p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty wind and even pockets of hail.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms in the northern part of our area. (WDBJ)

The heat combined with the humid air will bring feels like temperatures into the mid/upper 90s. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the week with afternoon highs above average, along with extremely humid conditions. The heat index will make it feel well over 100° at times, especially across the Southside. Storm chances also remain scattered during the afternoons.

Along with the heat, we will be watching a slow moving front to our northwest. Many models have this front moving closer by Friday allowing for better chances and coverage of afternoon/evening storms. At this time there is a lot of uncertainty, but it will be something to watch.

TROPICAL STORM “FRED” LIKELY TO DEVELOP

After a historically active start followed by a lull in July, it’s becoming clear the tropics are getting active again for August. The National Hurricane Center is following Potential Tropical Cyclone Six which will likely become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday. The 5-day track brings it closer to Florida by the weekend.

We're watching the tropics for potential development of Fred. (WDBJ)

Beyond the weekend, it’s pure speculation regarding any impact on our area as a result of the tropics. We could certainly stand to see some tropical rain. Several models suggest rain may impact the southeast. However, if anything makes it here. it wouldn’t likely be until mid-to-late next week.