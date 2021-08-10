Local D-Day vet dies at 96

(WDBJ) - A D-Day veteran native to Lynchburg is dead at the age of 96.

Bill Sisk was a part of the 90th Division and was profiled in 2019 by WDBJ for his involvement with The State Games of America.

According to a spokesperson with the National D-Day Memorial, Sisk died in his sleep Monday night.

