Local D-Day vet dies at 96
According to a spokesperson with the National D-Day Memorial, Sisk died in his sleep Monday night.
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - A D-Day veteran native to Lynchburg is dead at the age of 96.
Bill Sisk was a part of the 90th Division and was profiled in 2019 by WDBJ for his involvement with The State Games of America.
