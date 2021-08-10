Majority of Centra coronavirus patients unvaccinated, hospital leaders say; visitation policies updated because of COVID

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, officials with Centra Health gathered virtually to share what they’re seeing with coronavirus.

After a relatively quiet start to the summer, COVID is making a return, with the Delta variant dominating the Centra area.

“We do think that this rise is largely caused by the Delta variant...it has appeared to be more transmissible as well as...getting folks sicker,” said Chris Lewis, chief clinical officer.

As of Tuesday, Lynchburg General is treating 39 patients with the virus.

Officials say near the end of June, they had zero coronavirus patients for a couple days.

Most of those currently being treated are unvaccinated.

“The bottom line is if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please do. This is affecting all ages and everyone is at risk,” said Lewis.

Jeremy Hardison, an intensive care physician with Centra, said more coronavirus patients now are under the age of 50. He said this is a change from before the Delta variant when many patients were above 50 and had other existing medical conditions.

“The game has changed. You need to get vaccinated, I’m begging you to get a vaccine,” said Hardison. “Regardless of your age, please get the vaccine.”

Centra leaders are also sending a message on the effectiveness of vaccines.

Although vaccinated people are able to get and transmit the virus, they say vaccines are the difference in severity of symptoms.

“You can still get sick, you can still get cough, you can still feel crummy, but the vast majority of patients who get vaccinated don’t require being placed on life support machines, don’t have a high mortality rate,” said Hardison. “It’s not that it’s going to completely protect you from COVID, it’s that it’s gonna hopefully protect you from getting critically ill and possibly dying from COVID.”

With only 60% of Centra employees vaccinated, hospital leaders are considering a vaccine mandate for employees in the future.

“We are seriously considering that as we speak and will be able to make some announcements about that in the coming weeks,” said Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer.

The health care system is also changing its visitation policies due to the new surge in coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.