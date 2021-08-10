Man arrested after chase and fatal crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested after a crash that killed a man in Alleghany County Monday night.

Randall Tinsley, 26 of Low Moor, was killed in the crash. Michael Wolfe has been arrested, with charges related to the crash pending.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash that took place about 8:30 p.m. August 9 on Route 696, about two miles east of Route 616.

Police say Wolfe, driving a Subaru Outback, was headed west on Route 696, crossed the center line and hit a moped head-on. Tinsley, riding the moped, was thrown from the moped and into a pickup that was behind the moped.

Wolfe then did a u-turn and headed east on Route 696, according to police, then ran the Subaru off the side of Route 696 and crashed. Wolfe then ran ran off, according to police.

Wolfe was then arrested by Virginia State Police with help from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. The charges so far are connected to a chase with Clifton Forge Police that took place before the fatal crash.

This story is developing; please stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

