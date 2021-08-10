Advertisement

Man arrested after chase and fatal crash in Alleghany County

Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Michael Wolfe Mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested after a crash that killed a man in Alleghany County Monday night.

Randall Tinsley, 26 of Low Moor, was killed in the crash. Michael Wolfe has been arrested, with charges related to the crash pending.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash that took place about 8:30 p.m. August 9 on Route 696, about two miles east of Route 616.

Police say Wolfe, driving a Subaru Outback, was headed west on Route 696, crossed the center line and hit a moped head-on. Tinsley, riding the moped, was thrown from the moped and into a pickup that was behind the moped.

Wolfe then did a u-turn and headed east on Route 696, according to police, then ran the Subaru off the side of Route 696 and crashed. Wolfe then ran ran off, according to police.

Wolfe was then arrested by Virginia State Police with help from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. The charges so far are connected to a chase with Clifton Forge Police that took place before the fatal crash.

This story is developing; please stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
Roanoke Brush Fire-Johnson and 30th NW
Crews extinguish brush fire in Roanoke

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Help prep your child for healthy eating, sleeping habits
McKenzie Hellman
Man who pleaded guilty to toddler’s murder sentenced to two life sentences
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will be releasing a Barred Owl back into the...
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center releasing Barred Owl today
Dr. Cynthia Morrow
WATCH: COVID-19 update for Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts